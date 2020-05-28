Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

25 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The leaders of Sudan, Kuwait, Serbia and Libya sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 29th Independence Day anniversary.

In their massages, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan, Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber, President of the Republic of Serbia Mr. Aleksandar Vucic and President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya Mr. Faiez Mustafa Al-Serraj wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed readiness to develop friendly relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.