Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of Sudan, Kuwait, Serbia and Libya sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 29th Independence Day anniversary.

In their massages, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan, Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber, President of the Republic of Serbia Mr. Aleksandar Vucic and President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya Mr. Faiez Mustafa Al-Serraj wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed readiness to develop friendly relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.