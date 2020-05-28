Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — Contribution of nationals inside the country and abroad to fight COVID-19 pandemic is stepping-up.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, employees of Bank of Eritrea contributed 159 thousand and 345 Nakfa, Association of Visually Impaired 20 thousand Nakfa, Indian community in Eritrea 29 thousand and 852 Nakfa and 300 Dollars, and other small businesses in Asmara contributed a total of 30 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, development committee in Beleza contributed 10 thousand Nakfa, development committee in Adi-Gritat 10 thousand Nakfa, Beale-Mariam cooperative association of Adi-Neamin in Asmara 10 thousand Nakfa and other small businesses and associations in the Central region contributed at total of 70 thousand and 500Nakfa.

In related news a number of nationals inside the country and abroad have decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of charge ranging from one until the pandemic is fully contained.

Likewise, residents of various administrative areas and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces have extended food items to a number of disadvantaged families in the region.