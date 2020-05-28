Sudan: Tawer and Accompanying Delegation Arrive Al - Demazin

27 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al- Demazin — The member of the Sovereign Council, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Health Emergencies Committee, Professor Siddig Tawer, accompanied by the member of the Sovereign Council, Raja'a Nicola, and the Federal Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Alam Al-Din Abdullah Absher, arrived al- demazin city.

The state's visiting officials were received by the governor, caretaker, of the Blue Nile state, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Abdul- Ghani, the state's Secretary General, Siddig Musa al- Sidding, and the leaders of the regular forces in the state.

Prof. Tawer will head a joint meeting with state's council of ministers, and the security committee, and will be followed with a meeting with health emergencies' committee.

The visiting delegation to al - Demazin is expected to hold meeting in the evening with the forces of freedom and change, the resistance committees, the committees of change and services, and a meeting with the leaders of the native administration.

