Al- Obied — The delegation of the sovereign and ministers' councils, led by member of the sovereign council ayisha musa, accompanied by Asma'a Mohamed Abdullah the Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of the state's officials arrived the capital of north Kordufan.

The delegation was received by the state's governor, caretaker, major general al- Aaddig Al- Tayeb Abdullah at Al Obied airport, in a start of a two days visit to the state during which will hold a number of meetings.