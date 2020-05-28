Sudan: Khalid Al-Sheikh Visits Sudanese Stranded in Egypt, Promising Near Opening of Crossings

Cairo — The Chargé d'Affaires of the Sudanese embassy in Egypt, Khalid Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, has promised the near opening of the crossings and the return of the stranded Sudanese to the homeland.

He said in a statement to (SUNA) that a delegation from the Sudanese embassy in Cairo has visited the stranded persons for extending greetings for Eid Al Fitr, in the areas of al- Mohandessin, the Brigade (Land of Al- Lewa'a), and AL- Faisal area, focusing on the elderly and the sick persons.

The Sudanese embassy in Egypt has congratulated the entire Islamic nation and the people of Sudan in general, on Eid Al-Fitr, praising the role played by the Sudanese community in Egypt and their great stance during the crisis of the stranded, and providing them with material and moral support besides sharing opinion and advice, which confirms the solidarity of the people of the country during times of adversity.

The embassy has also congratulated government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on Eid Al-Fitr, expressing thanks to their great stance with Sudanese stranded there since the beginning of the crisis, the embassy has also extended to all the initiatives, businessmen, businesswomen, associations, and Sudanese civil society organizations in Egypt for their support and their stance with their brothers in Egypt in all respects.