Sudan: Al - Tayyishi Lauds Role of Security Organs to Extend Security and Tranquility

Toulus — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Tayyishi, has lauded the tight coordination between the various security organs and their role in extending security and preserving the lives and property of citizens.

During his inspection yesterday evening, to the seized quantities of weapons and motorcycles used by fugitive groups in the plunder and intimidation of citizens in Toulus locality in the state of South Darfur, Al tayyishi stressed the government's commitment to imposing the state's prestige and to establish security and tranquility among citizens, asserting the government's move in collecting weapons and to only by confined in hands of the regular forces in order to achieve comprehensive peace and stability in the country.

The member of the Sovereign Council called for the necessity of integrating roles between the security forces and the popular efforts to enjoy security and peace.