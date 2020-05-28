Tanzania: Afd Inks 176bn/-for Region Water Project

28 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema in Dodoma

MOROGORO residents yesterday expressed enthusiasm as the government signed a 70 -million euro (175.6bn/- ) Credit Facility Agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) that would finance their local Water Supply and Sanitation project.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Dotto James said the project is expected to benefit about 722,010 people in Morogoro Urban to access clean and safe water.

He further said upon its completion it will increase the amount of water supplied to the locals from the current 37,000 cubic litres a day to 108,000 cubic litres.

The Permanent Secretary said the scheme will contribute in attaining the government's requirement to supply 126,253 cubic litres per day by the year 2035, to cover 95-percent to the Morogoro residents.

"The project also will in- crease the sewerage services from the current five per cent to 15 percent for Morogoro Urban population," said Mr James.

In a related development, he applauded the French government through the agency for the friendly assistance that has midwifed a number of bilateral development projects, both ongoing and some in pipeline.

"Tanzania has benefited and is expected to benefit from the AFD's support mostly in Energy, Water, Transport (roads and infrastructure) and Agriculture sectors" he point- ed out.

The PS further noted that AFD has offered financial sup- port through grants and loans in the past years amounting to Euro 154.5 million, estimated as 387.6bn/-.

However, he listed some of the projects funded by AFD as including Water Sector Devel- opment Plan II -Basket fund (of 40 million Euro), TTGRUP- Rehabilitation of TANESCO substation (53 million Euro loan), Geita-Nyakanazi Power line and substations (14 mil- lion Euros), Water supply in Mwanza and sanitation in Bukoba-Musoma Project (45 mil- lion Euro) and the Technical Assistance for Water supply in Mwanza and sanitation in Bukoba-Musoma Project (1.5 million Euro grant).

The list also highlighted Preparation/Study and Capac- ity Building Fund-IV (0.5 mil- lion Euro grant), and FERC V (Projects Preparation/Study and Capacity Building Fund- V) (0.5 million Euro grant).

He hinted of the AFD showing an intention to pro- vide financing of 1,021.7 million Euro, (2.39 trn/-) in the near future. On her part, AFD Country Director-Tanzania Office, Stephanie Mouen Essombe, said their support to water projects was aimed at improv- ing the residents' livelihoods.

Commenting, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Prof Kitila Mkumbo commended the AFD support noting that the government in the past five years has implemented 1,423 water projects countrywide.

Of the implemented proj- ects, he said, 792 are complete and the remaining are at an ad- vanced stage consuming 3.5tr/- in more than 35 townships.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.