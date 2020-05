Somalia's ministry of health has announced 13 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest number since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country early this year.

The health officials said 8 of the new cases were recorded in Mogadishu and 5 in Somaliland, a breakaway region located north of the country.

The ministry has also announced 12 recoveries.

The latest tally brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 1,731 with 253 and 67 deaths.