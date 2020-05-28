Liberia: President Trump Nominates Michael A. Mccarthy As New Ambassador to Liberia

Washington — Mr. Michael A. McCarthy of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor has been nominated by US President Donald Trump as Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia.

If confirmed, Mr. McCarthy will succeed Ambassador Christine Elder who recently completed her Liberia Assignment and departed Liberia on Saturday, March 21, after nearly four years at the helm of the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia.

Mr. McCarthy currently serves as Consul General of the United States Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa. Previously, Mr. McCarthy was the Office Director for the Office of Retirement in the Bureau of Human Resources at the State Department. He also served as the Deputy Chief of Mission for Embassy Juba in South Sudan.

Mr. McCarthy's earlier assignments include service as the Management Officer at the United States Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany, the United States Embassy in New Delhi, India and the United States Embassy in Asmara, Eritrea.

Prior to these assignments, Mr. McCarthy was the Area Management Officer of the East Africa Division of the State Department's Office of Overseas Buildings and Operations, and a Country Desk Officer in the Office of West African Affairs in the Bureau of African Affairs.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Mr. McCarthy was the Vice President of Marketing for Compro Systems, Inc., in Baltimore, MD. Mr. McCarthy received his B.S. from Tulane University. He speaks French, Spanish, and Thai.

