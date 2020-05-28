Sudan: Kabashi Receives Peaceful Coexistence Initiative of Kadugli People

27 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant general Shams Eddin Kabbashi, today's morning at the guest house in Kadugli, the Kadugali people initiative for peaceful coexistence prepared by civil society organizations in Kadugli city.

During his address to the initiative founders, led by Hamid Ali Boulad, and number of the princes and youths, Kabashi noted that the incidents happened in south Kordufan is strange to people of Kordufan, describing it as a sedition which should be warded off for the sake of Kordufan and the entire Sudan, stressing his support to the initiative, calling for presenting criminals before justice.

The people of the initiative gave a detailed explanation about the it and its goals, with a number of recommendations for the initiative implementation, the most prominent of is the strengthening of the role of the police and the detective police in particular, the establishment of an immediate courts and securing the agricultural season.

The speakers agreed that the recent incidents in Kadugli are not tribal and that they will the Kadugli community will remain coherent, preserving its social fabric and peaceful coexistence inherited from ancient times.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.