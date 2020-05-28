Sudan: Ayisha - White Army First Defense Line of Corona Pandemic

27 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al- Obied — The member of the Sovereign Council, Ayisha Musa, praised the performance of the government of North Kordufan State in implementing of health measures to combat the corona pandemic.

During her address to the State's Council meeting, in the presence of Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Governor, caretaker of North Kordufan state, Ayisha Musa stressed the sovereign council concern with issues, concerns of the state's citizens and the development projects, commending in the same time role of the white army describing it as the first defense line against the corona pandemic.

On her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah, indicated the importance of giving more intention to combating the corona pandemic by imposing strict measures, asserting support of the international organization and institutions to the Sudan in its combat to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state's governor, caretaker, Maj. Gen. Al Sadig Al Tayeb explained that the state is witnessing great work in different fields, especially the water, roads, and the services provision.

The meeting has reviewed a detailed reports on the state's government performance.

