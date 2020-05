South Darfur - Hejair Tongo — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Tayyishi, visited, during his visit to the state of South Darfur the family of martyr Daoud Yahyia Boulad, who was assassinated in the early 1990s.

Al-Tayyishi indicated that martyr Boulad is the one who triggered the revolution that won, and which its partners will work to implement its goals of freedom, peace and justice.