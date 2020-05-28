Sudan: UFP Warns of Catastrophic Health Situation in Al Fasher

27 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The Umm Federal Party in North Darfur State has warned of catastrophic health conditions in Al Fasher the state's capital and its surroundings, calling for its declaration as an a affected area due to the continuous increase of the deaths cases.

The party described in a statement, the party described the capabilities of the state's health system as very humble, appealing the government with its sovereign and ministerial councils, and the National Committee to Combat the Corona Pandemic to give the matter greater attention, noting to the continuous increase of death rates in Al Fasher.

The party has called on all the international organizations, especially the World Health Organization, and the United Nations agencies, to intervene urgently and to take the necessary measures to confront these deteriorating health conditions.

