Sudan: Sovereign Council Eulogizes Najwa Gadahuldom

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and his First Deputy, the members and the Secretary-General of the Council have eulogized Ambassador, Eng. Najwa Abbas Gadahuldom, the advisor at the council who passed away today, after a life full of national giving, dedication, and effort in various fields.

The council noted in its eulogy that the deceased had contributed wit and appreciated role in strengthening the Sudan's external relations, the promotion of bilateral cooperation with a number of countries, beside her contributions in addressing a number of national issues, on top them are the peace and development issues, and the enhancement of the women status in society, as well as her contributions in the public political life.