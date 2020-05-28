Sudanese Congress Party Seeks to Replace Government Ministers

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party has called for the replacement of civilian members of the Sovereign Council and the government. It also demanded a binding time limit for "completing the power structures".

At a press conference yesterday, Omar El Degeir, president of the party, said that "members of the Sovereign Council with a low performance" should be replaced. The government, he said, needs ministers "with competences, political experience, and the ability to implement the work".

El Degeir called on Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to expedite the appointment of qualified civilian governors. The opinion of the people in the state must be taken into account, he said, as well as representation of women, and "the compatibility of political forces".

He called for the formation of the Legislative Council.

He said he supports the government position on the future of the UN-AU peacekeeping mission in Darfur (Unamid).

The Sudanese Congress Party called for a conference where the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in all states, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel movement alliance, representatives of the resistance committees, and all those that signed the Declaration of Freedom and Change can agree on a political vision on all issues.

This conference can also come up with an organisational structure to expand the central council of the FFC, El Degeir said. Committees can be formed that can be linked to ministries. The existing temporary committee can then be abolished.

An executive body should be elected in which all major powers will have a guaranteed representation according to their "real weight", El Degeir said. This executive body must be the FFC's daily leadership. Every three months a meeting must be organised with representatives from all organisations to decide about the main issues and the implementation of what has been decided before.

El Degeir was a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change during the revolution that led tot he downfall of president Omar Al Bashir in April last year. In August 2019 he already criticised the way the FFC nominated its candidates for the Sovereign Council.

