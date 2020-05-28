Sudan: Support for Victims of Recent Violence in Southern Sudan

Kadugli — Support for those affected by the recent violent events near Kadugli has reached the city. The convoy has been organised by the Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources.

Last week, members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly killed nine Nuba people and torched more than 200 houses in El Berdab village near Kadugli. Over 3,000 people in four villages fled their homes. Earlier that week RSF troops had been under attack, reportedly by the Sudanese army.

The violence near Kadugli has claimed the lives of some 50 people, another estimated 50 were wounded. Some 12,000 people were affected by the violence.

Dr. Siddig, assistant head of the social responsibility committee of the Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources, said that the convoy contains shelter material.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.