Cameroon: Gulf of Guinea Commission of Fisheries - Experts Fine-Tune Strategic Document

The technical committee of the Commission of Fisheries of the Gulf of Guinea began meeting in Yaounde yesterday ahead of the ninth session of Council of Ministers.

Given the importance of the fisheries sector in the socio-economic life of the Gulf of Guinea in terms of revenue, employment and food security, members of the technical committee of the Regional Commission of Fisheries of the Gulf of Guinea (COREP) are developing strategies for the development of the sector in the region. Experts began meeting in Yaounde yesterday October 3, 2016 in their 13th session ahead of the ninth session of the Council of Ministers billed for October 6 and 7, 2016.

The experts meeting is intended to enrich the strategic document and draw up a framework for the efficient and sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture resources so as to stimulate socio-economic development of the region. The President of the Technical Committee, Koffi Mulumba Cessimi, outlined the objectives of the meeting which includes the examination of the report of procedure manual for budgetary and accounting operations, revised text of convention amongst others. He said the commission in preparing the development strategies will take into account the opportunities, weaknesses and threats such as illegal fishing which the Executive Secretary of COREP, Emile Essema said has enormous impact.

While opening the meeting, the Director of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Heliolithic Industries, Dr Emma Belal, who represented Cameroon's Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, challenged experts to prepare the stage for the Ministers' Council by scrutinising and finalising the document which will contribute to the institutional reinforcement of COREP. Apart from drawing up the instrument for the development and sustainable management of fisheries, the experts will, for three days, also review the 2016-2020 Plan of Action of the institution which will serve as a roadmap for the Executive Secretariat for the next five years.