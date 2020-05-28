Liberia: Give Life Foundation Climaxes Ten Days Food Distribution in Montserrado County

The donation by the Give Life Foundation was made possible through the kind gesture of the entity's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chris Otis Harris and family who are living abroad.

Give Life Center for Human Resource Development and Empowerment Inc, a not for profit organization has concluded a 10 days COVID19 food distribution to residents of Montserrado County.

The initiative is aimed at buttressing the national government's efforts to ensure that venerable people are catering to during this period. During the ten days exercise in various communities across Montserrado, the organization's Secretary-General Abraham Sheriff disclosed that the exercise was the group's own way of giving back to the society as the country is challenged with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are here today to climax a ten-day food distribution exercise in Montserrado.

According to him, the donation was made possible through the kind gesture of the entity's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chris Otis Harris and family who are living abroad. "We have decided to embark on a quick impact project by giving back to the community.

Within the period of ten days in Montserrado County, he said, they have given out US$50,000 And 2,500 bags of rice, 50 cartons of chlorox, including powder soap, 100 pieces of buckets among other basic needed items to help fight the deadly virus in Montserrado County.

Mr. Sheriff, once a disadvantaged youth, also seized the opportunity to thank the CEO for incorporating him into the organization thereby transforming his entire life in the society.

During the distribution exercise, he named the beneficiaries as members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AF), the Liberia National Police (LNP), the disabled community, and orphans among others.

He further disclosed that the organization is expected to extend its operations to other parts of the country by May 30, 2020.

"In this time of the COVID-19, our entity remains committed to buttressing the government of Liberia's efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus in Liberia," said.

Meanwhile, Otis Chris Harris, CEO of the organization, in a remark told a team of reporters that his entity is in solidarity with the government and the people of Liberia in the fight against COVID-10.

He said the government cannot do it alone. "We need to fight this virus collectively so that our people can get back to normal business."

Mr. Harris added: "The budget for the entire distribution apart from Montserrado County is US$250,000,000 across the country."

It may be recalled that prior to the food distribution in Montserrado, the entity with support from the CEO and his family provided the total amount of US$10,000,000 to Liberian students in Wuhan, China through the Liberian Embassy.

Mr. Harris said he has a great vision for Liberia; therefore he remains supportive of the fight against COVID-19. He, however, challenged other philanthropists to join in helping Liberians to lift up.

Give Life Foundation also embarked on a road project in the GSA community, specifically the Zubah Town community, but it has come to a halt due to the COVID-19.

The Give Life Center for Human Resource Development and Empowerment Inc was established in 2010. Its aim is to fight against poverty in the society. It also supports and contributes to the betterment of the Liberian society through other programs.

The Foundation has been engaged in so many initiatives in Montserrado and its environs. It first started as a community-based organization and subsequently gain the status of an NGO.