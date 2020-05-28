Liberia: No intention to Downsize - NPA Boss

27 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Jonathan Browne

Amid speculation of an imminent redundancy at the National Port Authority, the Managing Director of the NPA, Bill Tweahway clarifies there is no such plan to downsize the workforce, noting that he has used people-driven economy approach to ensure that hundreds of employees keep their jobs in the face of the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the world's economy.

The National Port Authority, dubbed gateway to Liberia's economy, is among major revenue generation arms of government that are drastically hit by the spread of the virus.

The Freeport of Monrovia and other ports under the Management of Mr. Tweahway hosted over 31 vessels prior to the pandemic, which was its main source of revenue generation.

However, director Tweahway insists to senior staffs that he cannot take food from the table of ordinary employees during difficult time, rallying them (senior staffs) to join him in chipping in by accepting reduction in benefits, and adhering to a more responsible expense measures which saw cut in unnecessary spending to accommodate everyone.

Early this year when the IMF proposed to the Government of Liberia to reduce both salaries and workforce under a harmonization program which saw hundreds of employees of the Central Bank of Liberia downsized as a way of reducing the wage bill, Mr. Tweahway was able to work out a deal with the international body which saw the NPA increased its support national budget, as a precondition to maintaining the current workforce.

Managing Director Tweahway urged employees that in other to help him maintain them at their respective jobs, they should increase performance, productivity, and honesty on the job, and avoid malfeasance practices, which could undermine the port's capacity to meet its financial obligations both to government and them, a win-win policy that seems to be working.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.