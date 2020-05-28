Sudan: Kabashi Concludes Successful Visit to South Kordufan

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabashi and his accompanying delegation concluded today a five-day successful visit to the state of South Kordofan.

Lieutenant General Kabashi was accompanied by Dr. Youssif Adam Al-Dai, the Federal Minister of Governance, Mubarak Ardoul, the Director General of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, lieutenant general, Police. Dr. Osman Mohamed Younis, the Deputy Director General of the Police, Syed Ahmad Badri, the representative of the Judiciary, Major General Amin Awad Mohamed Ahmed, the representative of the General Intelligence Service, Brigadier Jamal Jumaa, the Spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces and a number of political, civil and academic figures.

Kabashi noted in a press statement at Khartoum Airport that the visit came to determine the repercussions of the recent incidents in the city of Kadugli, which led to the death of a number of martyrs among civilians and military personnel, along with a large number of wounded.

He expressed hope for the development of the reconciliation document that was signed in Kdugli to comprehensive conference that includes all tribes.

He pointed to his visit with the accompanying delegation, before leaving Kadugli, to the village of Al-Ferdab, which was affected by the recent incidents, and his directives for the immediate return of the displaced citizens to their village, with giving directives to the state's government and the Humanitarian Aid Commission to provide aid to the affected people.