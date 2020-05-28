Sudan: Prime Minister Receives Delegation of Unionist' Alliance

27 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, has received a delegation from the Unionist' Alliance led by Babiker Faisal, the head of the Executive Office.

The meeting comes in the framework of a series of meetings initiated by the PM in order to consult with the forces of change about the transition period and how to move it towards achieving its goals.

The meeting reviewed a number of issues, including the impact of the change that occurred in Sudan on its regional and international relations and the challenges ahead, especially at the international level.

Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck has congratulated the delegation of the Unionist' Alliance on Eid Al-Fitr and expressing thanks for the visit.

He also noted at the end of the meeting that the visions on the issues he discussed Unionist' Alliance delegation are almost identical.

