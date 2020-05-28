Liberia: Muslim Women Network Donates Food, Non-Food Items to Christian-Run Orphanage, Others

Monrovia — The Liberia Muslim Women Network (LMWN) has donated a consignment of food items to a Christian orphanage and another, Khatan orphanage, all in Brewerville. The Muslim women also presented some items to another group in the VOA Community. The women's donation was part of their way of celebrating Ramadan.

LMWN is one of Liberia's biggest Muslim women organizations, which propagate the modesty and dignity of women, women empowerment and women's personal hygiene.

The network is known for its famous World Hijab Day celebration, which is held every February 1st across Liberia.

Mrs. Makoma Z. Donzo is president of LMWN. Mrs. Donzo told this newspaper that in addition to their donation, the network also conducts a Ramadan feeding program, which is intended to reach out to their less fortunate brothers and sisters.

"We Muslims are encouraged by Allah and his messenger, Prophet Mohammed, to share with our neighbors, the poor, less fortunate, including orphans, especially in the month of Ramadan," she said.

She extended appreciation to everyone, including their international partners, who contributed towards the reality of their Ramadan 2020 feeding program. "We are humbled and remained grateful for your kind gestures.

"May Allah reward you for helping to relieve the hardship of our brothers and sisters. Please keep on supporting our network as we continue preparations for all our programs up to next year's Holy Month of Ramadan. We are seeking the support and permission of some of our donors to use their entities for donation spots. We want to place our donation boxes in those places so anyone who may want to make donation can do so," she stated.

Mrs. Donzo further stated that as a group, they were working on a special Ramadan program -- Ramadan Iftar (breakfast), for which they are asking for support.

"Your support can be given as payment of zakat, sadaqah, fidya, or kararah. Your Ramadan donations will help us distribute food to impoverished and challenged Muslims. The holy month of Ramadan is blessed; it brings families and loved ones together. Unfortunately, this is not a privilege enjoyed by everyone so this is why we are steadfast in providing Iftar for Muslims.

"Whoever relieves his brother of a hardship from the hardships of this world, Allah shall relieve him of a hardship from the hardships of the Day of Judgment. And whoever makes things easy for a person in difficulty, Allah will ease for him in this world and the hereafter, and Allah is forever aiding a slave so long as he is in the aid of his brother." As she again thanks those who contributed toward making their donation successful, she stated that an item menu will be sent out or placed at various supermarkets to enable donors to donate any of the listed items on the menu.

