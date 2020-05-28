Liberia: ANC's Auxiliary Condemns Radio Station for 'Reckless, Irresponsible Propaganda' Against Cummings

28 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — An auxiliary of the opposition political party, Alternative National Congress (ANC), National Cyber Defense (NCD), has condemned utterances sanctioned by Freedom FM against the ANC's political leader, Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings.

According to the NCD in a release, they condemned in the strongest terms "the frequent lies, hateful proclamations, misguided statements and threats against the [Collaborating Political Parties] CPP's Leaders by Radio Kigali reincarnate Freedom FM, a propaganda station that is of a disgrace to the sacred field of Journalism."

Following the ascendency of Mr. Cummings to head the CPP, which is the conglomeration of the four major opposition political parties, folks at Freedom FM, owned and operated by a senior official in government, have continually said on air some disparaging statements against Mr. Cummings.

The ANC's auxiliary wants the Ministry of Justice to shut down Freedom FM in order to protect and safeguard the peace.

The NCD, which comprises of exuberant group of young people, vowed to "attack your slave matters and defend to the death the clean reputation of our Political Leader! We will reciprocate fire for fire and blows for blows to any individual or institution that will dare push us.

"In furtherance, we thank our partisans for their commitment and hereby give the assurance that they have nothing absolutely to fear anymore as the National Cyber Defense is absolutely prepared for the toughest battles that lie ahead."

NCD, through its chairman, Peter O. Sanders made the statement on May 25, 2020, when they handed out cooked food and nose masks to some Liberians in Monrovia.

Sanders praised Mr. Cummings for making available the funding for their gesture.

"We appreciate Mr. Cummings for his continuous impactful contributions to his country long before he decided to contest for President of Liberia.

"In 2011, the Unity Party (UP) led-government headed by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf conferred upon Hon. Cummings the KNIGHT GRAND BAND IN THE HUMAN ORDER OF AFRICAN REDEMPTION; which is one of the highest titles our country can confer on an individual for his/her help to Liberia.

"Long before 2011, our Political Leader began paying back to Liberia through water projects, local and international scholarships and equipping modern laboratories in several Universities, etc.

"The CPP Chairman leveraged his international connections to provide over US$2 million brought in trained medical doctors and sophisticated medical instruments during the deadly Ebola outbreak.

"After our conquest over Ebola as a Country, Hon. Cummings donated 350KVA generator to the Booker T. Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County; constructed the Lakayta Public School Annex in Margibi County.

"Led the construction of the Alexander B. Cummings Model School of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEMs), which is the first of its kind in Liberia.

"He also donated L$5.3 million to the Nimba County Community College for the expansion of the Engineering Department, and many other assistances including the L$14 million raised by the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) to donate food and detergents in seven counties in the fight against COVID-19." During the food and nose mask donation on Monday, May 25, Sanders disclosed that they are going to extend their services to Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bong and Nimba Counties.

