Sudan: Al Bashir in Khartoum Hospital With 'Suspected COVID-19'

Khartoum — Deposed president Omar Al Bashir and seven former members of his regime, who are being held in Khartoum prisons, have been transferred to hospitals in the capital; three with chronic conditions, three with confirmed Covid-19, and two, including Al Bashir, with suspected coronavirus symptoms, Sudan's Public Prosecution reports.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Public Prosecutor confirmed that Ahmed Haroun, former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Governor of North Kordofan, Abdelrahim Hussein, former Minister of Interior, Defence, and Governor of Khartoum, and Ali Osman Taha, former Foreign Affairs Minister and First Vice President, are being treated for Covid-19.

The suspected cases include ousted president Omar Al Bashir and businessman Salah Idris, whose factory was bombed by American cruise missiles in August 1998.

Ali El Haj and Ibrahim El Sanousi, leaders of the Popular Congress Party and Abdallah Al Bashir, brother of the ousted president, were taken to hospitals in the capital because of other chronic conditions.

Samples have been taken from two other imprisoned members of the former regime, and it is expected that their results will appear today or tomorrow. The rest of the officials refused to have samples taken.

The prosecution stated that all figures of the former regime in prison are receiving health care according to the protocols, adding that the Public Prosecution is working in coordination with the police and the General Administration of Civil Defence to sterilise its offices and the prisons on a regular basis.

Convicted

On December 14 2019, Al Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years and was deposed by a military coup on April 11, 2019, was convicted on charges of corruption and currency irregularities, and sentenced to two years in a 'correctional facility' designed for older prisoners.

He is still being held in Khartoum's Kober Prison, which became notorious under his regime for holding countless political detainees, many of whom were tortured or worse. Al Bashir is awaiting trial on further charges regarding the killing of demonstrators following the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, 2019.

On March 31, the public prosecutor formally charged Al Bashir, several of his senior military aides, and a number of Islamist leaders of undermining the constitutional order more than 30 years ago.

In June 1989, the ousted president led a military coup against the democratically elected government of Prime Minister El Sadig El Mahdi and President Ahmed El Mirghani.

Al Bashir and his affiliates have also been charged with abuse of power and corruption between 1989 and 2019.

ICC

In 2007, the International Criminal Court (IUCC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants against former Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmed Haroun, and former janjaweed leader Ali 'Kushayb' for numerous counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court issued a first arrest warrant against Al Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity in 2009. The second indictment, for genocide committed against the Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa tribes in Darfur, followed a year later.

A warrant against former Minister of Interior Affairs, Abdelrahim Hussein, was issued in 2012, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Darfur.

Al Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

On February 10, during peace talks in Juba, the Sudanese government and the armed movements agreed to extradite Al Bashir and others to The Hague.

