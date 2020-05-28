Tanzania's Former President Jakaya Kikwete Appointed Board Member of Nutrition International

Tanzania's former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete has been appointed to the board of directors of Nutrition International.

Dr. Kikwete's appointment was confirmed during the Board of Director's annual general meeting on which was held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are very pleased to have Dr Jakaya Kikwete join us in our mission to end malnutrition," said David de Ferranti, Chair of Nutrition International's Board of Directors.

"He has shown a sustained commitment to making the world a better place, whether through nutrition, education, or peace and security."

Joel Spicer, president and CEO of Nutrition International said, "Nutrition International is fortunate to have an unusually high-powered and committed Board - intent on action. We share the collective conviction that now, more than ever, the world must prioritize nutrition in order to build back better. Dr. Kikwete's guidance and stewardship will be crucial as we work for a world where everyone, everywhere can reach their full potential."

In 2017, Kikwete established the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Foundation, which works with governments and stakeholders to transform the lives of people across Africa through innovative, effective, sustainable and value-added solutions.

He also serves on the lead group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement and is a member of the International Commission on Financing and Global Education Opportunity.

"Malnutrition is an urgent issue, it is a social justice issue, it is a gender issue - and the damage it causes has not yet been matched by the political or financial commitment required to end it," said Dr Kikwete.

He added: It is an honour to join the Nutrition International family and to work with the eminent personalities on this Board to end malnutrition, especially for women and children. The current Covid-19 crisis has shown us the immediate need to advance the nutrition agenda for them to ensure they can continue to move forward instead of falling further behind. There is no time to waste.

Founded in Canada in 1992, Nutrition International is committed to ending malnutrition around the world. The board provides guidance and support as the organisation works to improve the lives of more than one billion people, particularly women, adolescent girls and children, with better nutrition by 2030.