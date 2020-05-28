Malawi: IOM and EU Commended for AVRR Support

Lilongwe — Government has expressed gratitude to International Organization on Migration (IOM) and European Union (EU) for including Malawi to be part of pilot two year Assisted Voluntary Return and Sustainable Community Based Reintegration (AVRR) programme.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara made the remarks Wednesday during the AVRR Closure Programme at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said the two Organizations have been instrumental in the implementation of the programme for providing technical and financial support.

Muhara said it was pleasing to note that the AVRR programme has helped a lot of Malawians living to return home and settle to begin new life.

"It was encouraging that Malawians wishing to return home are doing it on voluntary basis and no one is being forced to come back. A number of them have benefitted from the programme and have integrated well within their communities," the Chief Secretary pointed out.

He said when Government made a decision to join IOM in 2013; it did not take long time for it to establishment an office in the country.

Muhara said IOM has helped the country to develop the first ever Migration profile in 2014 and National Migration policy.

"We need to consider the impending problems into opportunities. Migration might be a problem to a number of stakeholders but sometimes this can be opportunity to host or transiting nations. The only set back is that we don't want to look at such problems have opportunities to be used," he said

The Chief commended Ministry of Homeland Security for successfully implementing the programme.

IOM Chief of Mission in Malawi, Mpilo Nkomo hailed Technical Working Group (TWG) and the Inter-ministerial committee for their support in the implementation of the programme.

He suggested that two institutions should be transformed into national migration management structure to support implementation of global combat for safe, orderly and regular migration.

Principal Secretary for Homeland Security, Harry Kanjewe said IOM has been implemented the programme in November in 2017 although the country joined later after as the process of selection countries took long time

"We have been in implementing the programme in Balaka, Mangochi, Machinga and Mzimba as merging districts sending more migrants to South Africa. Other districts such as Nkhotakota, Blantyre, Chikwawa, Nsanje and Salima were sending migrants. Integrated community initiative activities were introduced to the concerned districts and District Executive (DEC) meetings were conducted in October and November, 2018. Community based integrated activities have achieved notable successes," he explained.

UN Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres said migration remains a global issue and it requires collective approach to deal with it.

She said it was please to note activities cooperation among countries involved in the process whereby citizens were accorded an opportunity to voluntarily return home.

European Union Delegation to Malawi Head of Cooperation and Charged de Affaires, Ivo Hoefkans pledged that EU is ready to support Malawi to develop economic opportunities for the people

South African High Commissioner to Malawi, Alhlangene Sigcau said the implementation of community based integration programme help to remove push factors to enable those willing to return home settle in a conducive environment.

AVRR programme involve Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia and over 500 Malawians with 368 males and 118 females have returned home.