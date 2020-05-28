Malawi: Inadequate PPE Affect Health Workers in Lilongwe

28 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Senior Nursing Officer for Area 25 clinic in Lilongwe, Dziwenji Mboma said inadequate of Person Protective Equipments (PPEs) affects their everyday work performance.

She said this on Wednesday when Bwaila Media Club (BMC) in conjunction with Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) donates hand washing buckets and basins to pregnant and lactating mothers at their hospital.

"We have inadequate PPE such as disposable gloves, masks, aprons, and gumboots among others in our store room," Mboma said.

She said due to that, health workers deliver their services to few people who need health care services at the hospital especially Under-five immunization unit and theatre because they afraid of contacting from Covid-19 pandemic.

The Officer who is a Matron at the hospital requested well wishers to assist them with person protective equipments including hand washing materials to save more lives of people who use Area 25 Clinic.

"Private sectors should work together with government to improve our working environment because we assist a lot of people from various villages in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chitukula," she said.

Vice Chairperson for BMC, Rogers Siula said they thought it wise to donate hand washing buckets and basins to pregnant and lactating mothers at the hospital targeted those coming from Mgona area in Lilongwe.

"We operate within the society where Covid-19 has threatened them, so we thought wise to not only to disseminate the information but also to monitor and appreciate the level of awareness within the rural setting," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mekilina Moses thanked BMC for the donation saying it would assist them and other people from Mgona to practice hygiene.

"We are going to wash our hands regular to prevent the spread of the Covi-19 pandemic and other deadly diseases such as Cholera," she said.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.