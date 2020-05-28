Malawi: Inadequate PPE Affect Health Workers in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Senior Nursing Officer for Area 25 clinic in Lilongwe, Dziwenji Mboma said inadequate of Person Protective Equipments (PPEs) affects their everyday work performance.

She said this on Wednesday when Bwaila Media Club (BMC) in conjunction with Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) donates hand washing buckets and basins to pregnant and lactating mothers at their hospital.

"We have inadequate PPE such as disposable gloves, masks, aprons, and gumboots among others in our store room," Mboma said.

She said due to that, health workers deliver their services to few people who need health care services at the hospital especially Under-five immunization unit and theatre because they afraid of contacting from Covid-19 pandemic.

The Officer who is a Matron at the hospital requested well wishers to assist them with person protective equipments including hand washing materials to save more lives of people who use Area 25 Clinic.

"Private sectors should work together with government to improve our working environment because we assist a lot of people from various villages in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chitukula," she said.

Vice Chairperson for BMC, Rogers Siula said they thought it wise to donate hand washing buckets and basins to pregnant and lactating mothers at the hospital targeted those coming from Mgona area in Lilongwe.

"We operate within the society where Covid-19 has threatened them, so we thought wise to not only to disseminate the information but also to monitor and appreciate the level of awareness within the rural setting," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mekilina Moses thanked BMC for the donation saying it would assist them and other people from Mgona to practice hygiene.

"We are going to wash our hands regular to prevent the spread of the Covi-19 pandemic and other deadly diseases such as Cholera," she said.