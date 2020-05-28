South Africa: Sanef Mourns the Death of Community Media Activist and Editor Masindi Mkhize

Sanef is saddened by the death of community media activist and editor, Masindi Octavia Mkhize, who died of a stroke on Friday. Among other things, Mkhize was the publisher and editor of the Pinetown-based newspaper, EzaKwazulu News.She is survived by her three daughters.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and community media at large are saddened to learn of the death of community media activist and editor, Masindi Octavia Mkhize, 43.

According to her family, Mkhize had a stroke and died on her way to hospital on Friday.

Dunisani Ntsanwisi, Sanef's community committee convenor, said Masindi would be remembered for her passion for and dedication towards the growth and sustainability of community print media platforms.

"She was one of the last few remaining voices for the community print media who pushed for the development of the sector in South Africa's indigenous languages," he said.

He added that Mkhize had dedicated her life to the sector since 1995.

Mkhize was the publisher and editor of the Pinetown-based newspaper, EzaKwazulu News.

She was part of the team that forged a long-standing working relationship between the community media and the Office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, which saw KwaZulu-Natal Community Print Media Publishers receive more than R1 million in advertising revenue between 2009 and 2018.

She was also part of the team of KwaZulu-Natal publishers who signed an advertisement contract with the eThekwini municipality in 2017, which has been running for more than three years.

Mkhize was recently appointed the deputy president of the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP).

She is survived by her three daughters.

Source: News24