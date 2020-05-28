South Africa: Sanef Mourns the Death of Community Media Activist and Editor Masindi Mkhize

28 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Sanef is saddened by the death of community media activist and editor, Masindi Octavia Mkhize, who died of a stroke on Friday. Among other things, Mkhize was the publisher and editor of the Pinetown-based newspaper, EzaKwazulu News.She is survived by her three daughters.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and community media at large are saddened to learn of the death of community media activist and editor, Masindi Octavia Mkhize, 43.

According to her family, Mkhize had a stroke and died on her way to hospital on Friday.

Dunisani Ntsanwisi, Sanef's community committee convenor, said Masindi would be remembered for her passion for and dedication towards the growth and sustainability of community print media platforms.

"She was one of the last few remaining voices for the community print media who pushed for the development of the sector in South Africa's indigenous languages," he said.

He added that Mkhize had dedicated her life to the sector since 1995.

Mkhize was the publisher and editor of the Pinetown-based newspaper, EzaKwazulu News.

She was part of the team that forged a long-standing working relationship between the community media and the Office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, which saw KwaZulu-Natal Community Print Media Publishers receive more than R1 million in advertising revenue between 2009 and 2018.

She was also part of the team of KwaZulu-Natal publishers who signed an advertisement contract with the eThekwini municipality in 2017, which has been running for more than three years.

Mkhize was recently appointed the deputy president of the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP).

She is survived by her three daughters.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.