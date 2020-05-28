Malawi: Capacity Building Critical for Public Works - NLGFC

28 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe — National Local Governance Finance Committee (NLGFC) has said capacity building was a catalyst for the success implementation of Enhanced Public Works Programme (EPWP) in the country.

The Organization's Environmental and Social Safeguards Specialist, Effron Gausi made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of a four days training workshop for Extension Workers from Phalombe district aimed at equipping them with technical knowledge on tree nursery establishment which is the backbone of soil and water conservation.

He said the capacity building which would trickle down to 1,000 beneficiaries of the EPWP projects in Phalombe district would ensure that government money bears long lasting fruits as knowledge imparted on the citizens was expected to remain in the communities and be used in other developmental projects.

"We noted that one of the reasons that the past Public Works Programmes did not bear desirable fruits was that beneficiaries were taking part in the activities without acquiring the needed knowledge hence there was no sustainability of the projects they undertook," Gausi said, adding that the current Public Works Programme seeks to bridge that gap.

District Commissioner (DC) for Phalombe Rodrick Mateauma emphasized on the need for beneficiaries of the EPWP to take the projects seriously as they are designed in a manner that they will facilitate their complete shift from poverty to prosperity.

Meanwhile in Phalombe district the actual implementation of the soil and water conservation projects is expected to commence in June this year.

The NLGFC is implementing a pilot EPWP in 10 districts in the country (including Phalombe) with an aim of improving the impact of Social Safety Nets on the lives of ultra-poor households in the country.

