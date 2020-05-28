Namibia: Music That Travels Everywhere

27 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Alexander Siyaya Sikalumbu, better known as DJ Siya, recently decided to use his talent to comfort the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Collaborating with Zambia's Mercy Matale, he released the track 'Zamaya' (Walk with God), produced by Mr Glo from Glo Productions.

"We should not lose hope during this time. The song was inspired by one of my gospel icons from South Africa, Winnie Mashaba, especially the 'menwana pezulu' part, which means 'hands in the air'. The producer also came up with nice instruments which played a very important role in the song," he said.

DJ Siya met Matale on social media last year after he approached her about doing another version of her song 'Zamaya'.

"She is a very humble person and easy to work with. We understood each other very well and built a great friendship."

He says the growth of social media made this collaboration possible as the pair did not have to meet physically to record the track. Matale recorded her vocals in Zambia.

"I usually tell people music can travel everywhere and it does not need a passport, so let's spread our music all over the world by working with different countries. As Namibians working in the same industry we should start supporting and encouraging each other more," DJ Siya says.

A dance contest accompanies the song.

The public is invited to record themselves dancing to 'Zamaya' and post the video on DJ Siya's social media platforms to stand a chance of winning N$1 000.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

