Lesotho: Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro at a Glance

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and the First Lady at the inauguration ceremony.

Moeketsi Majoro, who has assumed the reins of power in Lesotho, is considered less of a career politician and more of a technocrat.

He was born in the dusty streets of Tsikoane Constituency, Leribe, on 3 November 1961. At just 58 he becomes the second youngest Mosotho to occupy the office of Prime Minister in Lesotho after the late Chief Leabua Jonathan.

He is the Member of Parliament for Thetsane (# 33) under the All Basotho Convention (ABC) banner.

Until Monday, Dr Majoro had served as Finance minister for the past three years under the coalition regime of his predecessor, ABC leader Thomas Thabane.

With roughly seven years as a full-time politician, some would consider Dr Majoro a novice in Lesotho's politics compared to his predecessor who has got many decades of experience under his belt and was a feature in just about every regime in Lesotho since independence in 1966. In fact, Dr Majoro is regarded more as a technocrat than a politician.

Up until January 2013 when Mr Thabane appointed him as Development Planning Minister, Dr Majoro had barely been a household name in local politics. His first ministerial appointment came after he was sworn in as Senator in the same year.

Dr Majoro holds a PhD in Natural Resource Economics. He also holds a Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics. Both those qualifications are from Washington State University. He holds a BA in Economics from the National University of Lesotho (NUL).

He served as an executive director and an alternative executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2008-2012.

Prior to his appointment at the IMF, Dr Majoro had worked as the principal secretary in the Ministry of Finance from 2004 to 2008; fiscal analyst from 2000 to 2004 and economics lecturer and researcher at the NUL from 1991 to 2000.

He has also served in various other capacities such as in boards of private companies and chaired various international institutions. He is a consultant in business and economics under his company QE

Apart from writing scholarly papers, the father of two children enjoys hiking and playing golf. He is married to 'Masekoalane Majoro; maiden name 'Mamusa Rankhelepe.