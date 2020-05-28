Ghana: Man, 70, Hacks Nephew to Death

28 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — A 70-year-old man caused a stir when he allegedly hacked the face of his nephew with a metal bar resulting in his death.

Kofi Asamoah, suspect, was said to have accused the nephew,Yaw Owusu,41, of pestering his life.

The incident took place at Apinkra, in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti, on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested by the Assembly man of the area, Frank Dankwa, who claimed he met the old man at the crime scene and suspected him ofcommitting the crime.

It was gathered that there was a brawl between the deceased and the uncle which led to the latter's injury.

While deceased was said to be sleeping on their compound after work,the old man allegedly armed himself with a metal which he used in his welding work and hacked the face till part of his skull began to fall off.

According to the Assemblyman, the suspect denied knowledge of the crime despite blood stains found on him.

"I came to meet the dead body in a pool of blood and when I questioned him, he said he came to meet it on the compound but since he was the only person present, I was convinced he committed the crime which he later admitted," the Assemblyman indicated.

The suspect has been charged, provisionally with murder and he is in police custody with the body at the mortuary.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.