Ghana: GFA Makes Appointments to New Refereeing Structure

28 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong, leads a list of officials who have been appointed to serve on various panels in the new refereeing structure of the association.

The CAF Match Coordinator has been appointed to chair the newly-created Referees Assessors and Classification Panel.

He is joined by retired FIFA referee Justice Yeboah and Emmanuella Aglago as members.

The trio will be responsible for evaluating and assessing the performance of referees by giving advice and constructive comments to help the development of the referees while also using a marking system. They will also analyse the performance of referees in the matches in their various categories under the auspices of the Ghana Football Association. They are also responsible for grading and classification of referees.

In a related development, Deputy Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association, Dr Francis Eyiah Bediako, will chair the Referees Match Review Panel, while experienced but retired referee R.K Atifu is part of a three-man Instructors team announced by the FA.

Other members of the Match Review Panel are Innocentia Agbavitor - Retired FIFA referee and Paul Ayamba - Chairman, Match Commissioners.

This panel will review incidents picked up by official League footage and make a decision to refer the incident to the tribunal based on the rules of the game as outlined on a report sheet. They shall operate independently of Referees Committee.

Members of the Instructors panel (Technical) are Christine Zigah, R.K Atiffu and Seidu Bomisson.

Their responsibilities include refereeing strategies, training referees on League specific rules, training referees on player misconduct handling, ethics in refereeing, training referees on refereeing positioning and training referees on psychology.

According to an FA statement, this list will be reviewed and improved continuously.

There shall also be a minimum of three technical Instructors in every region.

The Physical Instructors Panel includes Augustine Fugah, Tetteh Opae and Vivian Agor. They are expected to come up with a training theory for referees. They are also responsible for the fitness of referees and their training. This list will be reviewed and improved continuously.

There shall also be a minimum of three Physical Instructors in every region.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.