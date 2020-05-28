Ghana: GFA Makes Appointments to New Refereeing Structure

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong, leads a list of officials who have been appointed to serve on various panels in the new refereeing structure of the association.

The CAF Match Coordinator has been appointed to chair the newly-created Referees Assessors and Classification Panel.

He is joined by retired FIFA referee Justice Yeboah and Emmanuella Aglago as members.

The trio will be responsible for evaluating and assessing the performance of referees by giving advice and constructive comments to help the development of the referees while also using a marking system. They will also analyse the performance of referees in the matches in their various categories under the auspices of the Ghana Football Association. They are also responsible for grading and classification of referees.

In a related development, Deputy Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association, Dr Francis Eyiah Bediako, will chair the Referees Match Review Panel, while experienced but retired referee R.K Atifu is part of a three-man Instructors team announced by the FA.

Other members of the Match Review Panel are Innocentia Agbavitor - Retired FIFA referee and Paul Ayamba - Chairman, Match Commissioners.

This panel will review incidents picked up by official League footage and make a decision to refer the incident to the tribunal based on the rules of the game as outlined on a report sheet. They shall operate independently of Referees Committee.

Members of the Instructors panel (Technical) are Christine Zigah, R.K Atiffu and Seidu Bomisson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their responsibilities include refereeing strategies, training referees on League specific rules, training referees on player misconduct handling, ethics in refereeing, training referees on refereeing positioning and training referees on psychology.

According to an FA statement, this list will be reviewed and improved continuously.

There shall also be a minimum of three technical Instructors in every region.

The Physical Instructors Panel includes Augustine Fugah, Tetteh Opae and Vivian Agor. They are expected to come up with a training theory for referees. They are also responsible for the fitness of referees and their training. This list will be reviewed and improved continuously.

There shall also be a minimum of three Physical Instructors in every region.