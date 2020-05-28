Ghana: Absa Bank Ghana, Genser Energy and Partners Donate Medical Supplies to Help Fight COVID-19

Absa Bank Ghana in collaboration with Genser Energy Ghana and its partners has made a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to the Ghana Armed Forces COVID Task Force and the Ashanti Regional Hospital, to complement government's effort in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The other partners are Barak Fund and Africa 50.

The items worth $50,000 include medical protective masks and goggles as well as two sets of ventilators.

Commenting on the donation, the Corporate Banking Director at Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, noted that, COVID-19 was a major public health issue with profound economic and social consequences on Ghanaians.

"Our strategic collaboration with our clients to support frontline institutions is a demonstration of our commitment to work with all stakeholders to help win the fight against COVID-19. We recognise the sacrifice of our frontline workers for Ghana and we deem it important to support them with the necessary equipment to protect them as they put their lives on the line to save others. We are in this together and we must support each other to win over COVID-19," she added.

Speaking on behalf of Genser Energy, the Financial Controller, Haruna Abdulai, said, "Genser Energy recognises the importance of stronger partnerships and the positive impact it has on communities. Our organisation remains committed to supporting those providing essential services while leading the fight against COVID-19."

Receiving the items on behalf of the Kumasi South Hospital, the Medical Director, Dr Kwame Boadu, expressed appreciation to Absa Bank, Genser Energy Ghana and its partners for the support and commended the companies for showing care to the health workers helping in the fight against COVID-19.

"We are grateful to Absa Bank and Genser Energy for the support and especially for the set of ventilators. The ventilators are very important in managing the serious cases and these are going to be dedicated to the treatment centre," he said.

The Kumasi South Hospital is the main health facility for the COVID-19 treatment in the region and recorded Ghana's first COVID-19 recovery as well as the first successful COVID-19 delivery by an infected mother.

According to Absa Bank Ghana, it has so far committed more than GH₵ 1.6 million Ghana to the fight against Coronavirus.

This includes a donation of GH₵ 1 million to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund towards the procurement of test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support increased testing and the protection of frontline health workers.

In addition, Absa is offering several relief packages to help reduce the economic impact on customers, as a result of the pandemic.