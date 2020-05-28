Ghana: Maesk Ghana Donates to Tema General Hospital

Tema — Maesk Ghana Limited has donated quantities of items to the Tema General Hospital, in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The items, worth GH₵100,000, included hand gloves, bottles of water, Veronica buckets and hand tissue papers.

Presenting the items at Tema, the Managing Director for the Maesk Ghana Limited, Kevin Taylor, said the gesture was to help protect frontline health workers, to be able to in turn protect the public.

He noted that the pandemic had greatly affected business activities, compelling some staff to work from home, and expressed hope that the situation would soon be a thing of the past for businesses to bounce back.

Mr Taylor commended all health workers for their sacrifice and commitment to duty and encouraged them to stay safe.

The Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, expressed appreciation to the company, and promised to put the items to its intended use.

He said as part of efforts to adhere strictly to the protocol on social distancing, the hospital has directed that some departments, which hither to were not operating the shift system do so.

Dr Anthony said the facility also insisted that patients and visiting relatives aside the medical personnel constantly wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to reduce chances of the spread of COVID-19.

He assured clients, including COVID-19 infected persons that the hospital would work hard for their recovery.

Dr Anthony appealed to the public to support the hospital with cleaning agents, face masks, gloves, coveralls and other items that would help to protect the medical personnel against the virus.