Ghana: Samsung Mhealth Supports Adaklu District Health Directorate With 6 Motorbikes

28 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Adaklu-Tsrefe

The Adaklu District Health Directorate in the Volta Region has received six motorbikes in support of its outreach programmes and COVID-19 response activities.

The presentation to the directorate by the Good Neighbors Ghana (GNGH) formed part of the Samsung mHealth Project rolled out in 2016 across four regions in the country to help strengthen the health information system of the Ghana Health Services (GHS).

It was also to support the district in the implementation of the Maternal and Child Health Improvement Project (MaCHIP) and their outreach programmes to guarantee the provision of sustainable access to health services in marginalised communities.

Presenting the motorbikes, the Managing Director of GNGH, Mr Ilwon Seo said the purpose of motorbikes was to support the community health nurses in their outreach programmes and strengthen the district's supervision on the usage of mHealth.

He mentioned that though the motorbikes were intended for the Samsung mHealth Project, they could be deployed temporarily in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The District Director of Health Services, Mr Charles Azagba on his part highlighted some measures undertaken by the district in response to COVID-19 in the district.

He said the district had put in place a public health management committee and a rapid response team to coordinate contact tracing, surveillance, reporting and logistics deployment.

Dr Azagba acknowledged the district assembly in the areas of support for community sensitisation, funds to purchase the required logistics for COVID-19 prevention and payment of allowances for health staffs.

The District Chief Executive of Adaklu, Mr Donkor Gade expressed his appreciation to the GNGH for their continuous support to the district, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed confidence in his competent and dedicated district health management team (DHMT) and assured that motors would be used for the intended purposes.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

