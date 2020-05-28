Nigeria: W/Bank Approves U.S.$346 Million for Lake Chad Region Projects

28 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tola Akinmutimi & Chris Agabi

The World Bank Group on Wednesday announced the approval of $346 million for two key projects in the Lake Chad region for the purposes of strengthening resilience and livelihoods.

A statement issued by the Breton Woods institution indicated that the projects, which will be financed through the International Development Association, will be shared between Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Specifically, one of the key projects at which the fund is going to be committed to is the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) for North Eastern Nigeria, Additional Financing.

It explained: "The first project, the Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (PROLAC, $170 million), will support national and regional coordination platforms and local capacity building, contribute to restore sustainable rural mobility and connectivity and strengthen the recovery of agricultural livelihoods in selected provinces of Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

It will also promote knowledge sharing and regional dialogue with a data platform hosted at the Lake Chad Basin Commission, while strengthening community empowerment through citizen engagement, social cohesion activities and labor-intensive public works.

"PROLAC will contribute to the rehabilitation of rural roads and small transport infrastructure, and will promote productive investments by helping agricultural producers to increase productivity in the polder areas in Chad, the farming of oasis areas in Niger, and in the areas close to the shore of the Lake Chad in the Far North of Cameroon.

"The second project, the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project for North Eastern Nigeria, Additional Financing (MCRP AF, $176 million), will help the Government of Nigeria to improve access to basic services and livelihood opportunities for crisis-affected communities in the North Eastern States of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, while enhancing coordination among these States and other Lake Chad countries.

"It expands the ongoing $200 million MCRP project and puts an increased emphasis on support for agricultural livelihoods and investments. In addition, the MCRP AF will include support for labor-intensive approaches and works programs, promote rural and regional connectivity, rehabilitate market infrastructure and prioritize climate change adaptation and mitigation", the bank added.

Commenting on the importance of the funding intervention, the World Bank Director of Regional Integration for Africa, Deborah Wetzel, said the Lake Chad region remained a priority area of engagement as a result of the common nature of the challenges faced by the sub-region and the huge potential for regional cooperation.

She explained: "The framework being created by both PROLAC and the MCRP AF will lay the foundation for future regional and coordinated investments that will improve access to regional markets, promote value-chains development and revive cross-border and regional trade," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.