Malawi: Wolrec Trains 40 Community Journalists

Nsanje — Women Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC) has trained over 40 people as community journalists in Nsanje and Neno districts so that they ably report on issues of Gender Based Violence (GBV) from their localities.

WOLREC Communication, Monitoring and Evaluation Research Manager, Dumase Mapemba in an interview on the sidelines of the training in Nsanje said the training apart from reporting issues to do with GBV, would help in following up on development of the districts as these reporters would take to task their authorities.

"Apart from bringing issues of transparency and accountability, these journalists will also help to curb gender based violence as they will be reporting on the same.

"There are so many things happening in the communities which are not being reported or brought to the attention of the public or the authorities. Therefore, we want them to write such stories so that people are able to appreciate what is happening in their localities but also as a country at large," she said.

Mapemba said these trained community journalists would join hands with the media which are in the districts so that they could effectively do their work.

The Manager asked the trained community journalists to work hard so that they achieve the organization's goals and provide the best to the public.

"I am very optimistic that they will flourish in their communities. We have given them smart phones for them to use. These smart phones will help them in sharing the stories with us and other media channels," she said.

One of the participants, Annie Mtomwa from Mthawira village in Nsanje district said the training has come at a right time when people have been reporting fake news from localities and the country at large.

She promised to work hard and provide the much needed information as trained community journalists.

"We are very proud that we have been trained as community journalists. We thank WOLREC for the training," Mtomwa said.

WOLREC is implementing the project with funding from European Union through Dan ChurchAid aiming at enhancing women's active citizenship and economic empowerment in Nsanje and Neno districts