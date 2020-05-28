Malawi: Money-Saving Ideas for COVID-19 Curbs to Life

A few months through a global level pandemic and several cases are still emerging. The economy is badly suffering in the hands of COVID-19 as are the people catching the virus. But now the attention may have shifted from the severity of the infection to the economic loss and deprivation of money. Hence, to fulfil this need, some countries are revisiting lockdown restrictions and letting people out into the wide reach of the virus to conduct business and acquire money.

However, many of us are still under lockdown, and even if people are starting to earn, they are still way underwater for the lost workdays.

Some may be getting half the salary they previously made, and some may be unemployed by their firm. In this havoc of a situation, every person is suffering at its own level of damage the virus has done. So today we are here to take some burden off of you with handy saving tips to have money to use in the long-term and post-pandemic.

Get Refunds

Living under lockdown, most of your activities may have become bound to your home and to and from the grocery stores. Hence, you may not be using most of the outside activities that you have subscribed for and still have bills coming from to pay up the monthly expenses. These costs, including gym, restaurant, spa and other subscriptions, can feel like a burden to reimburse in such times, and they should do so too.

These expenses are not something you have to deal with under lockdown, unlike everyday grocery buying, acquisitions from which you can actually benefit. So it's only best to get a refund for them. Don't feel shame in asking for refunds as they are entitled to you under the hectic conditions of lockdown, and you shouldn't also take no for an answer.

Enjoy Freebies

This may be the best time to forget about luxuries of life and reach out to free things we can get your hands on. The virus may have deprived us of the best things in life, but that doesn't mean that we can't get some of them for free.

There are hundreds of legitimate sites on the net that provide all kinds of beauty and skincare products, food items, family and children needs and much more free of cost. If you need toiletries, you can buy them for entirely free from several freebie sites, and if you desire an actual car, you can also enter UK competitions to win a car for next to nothing.

Save on Energy

Staying at home is keeping us all safe, but it is also making us use the home necessities even more than ever before. And that means increased bills, including electricity. Working from home and using lighting and air conditioning in each room can accumulate substantial bills that may become difficult to reimburse with decreased salaries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The best thing is to reduce the total consumption and make all the family members sit in one room most of the time in a day. You could exchange electric outlets to energy-efficient ones like LED light bulbs. Also, you could survey different energy suppliers and choose one that is cheaper than your ongoing provider.

Acquire Benefits

Amid the coronavirus, the government and other personalities are providing helping hands for anyone that needs aid with money and utilities. Various programs may be going on by the government in your area, and some of them may also be backed by generous people not working under politics. You can reach out to acquire one or two of these programs by supplying the organizations about your salary and household situation. You may also be able to sign up to regularly providing programs to get nonstop benefits until the situation becomes stable and save the money you have left.