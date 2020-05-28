Malawi: WVM Donates Medical Equipment to Mzimba District Hospital

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aliko Munde

Mzimba — World Vision Malawi (WVM) donated assorted medical equipment amounting to K23 million to Mzimba District Hospital towards improvement of health service delivery amid the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking, Tuesday after presenting the donation, WVM Director of Operations, Charles Chimombo said this organisation decided to donate the items which included beds and mattresses bearing in mind shortage of medical equipment in public health facilities across the country.

"Ten of the donated mattresses are going towards Covid-19 response and will be placed in the quarantine facility while 35 examination coaches (beds) and their accessories will be placed in medical wards.

"We are sure our donation will greatly improve health service delivery in the district," he said.

Chimombo added that the organisation expects an equal improvement in malaria control especially among children who are most vulnerable to the disease besides Covid-19.

Mzimba District Hospital Medical Officer, Dr Prince Chirwa expressed gratitude to WVM for the donation saying the donation would facilitate timely examination and reduce the ratio of patient to beds.

He said the beds and mattresses would help reduce the risk of Coronavirus spread as it was much easier to observe social/physical distance of patients on beds than on the floor.

"The donation has come at the right time when we have been struggling to procure more beds to ease overcrowding of patients at our hospital.

"Currently, we don't have any case of Covid-19 but if we register any case these beds will be used to accommodate such patients," Chirwa said.

He urged other well-wishers to emulate the gesture set the organization.

"We still need more beds and mattresses to match the growing numbers of patients who get admitted to this hospital. Donation of any kind be it beds, face masks and other PPEs are welcome," Chirwa said.

Traditional Authority (TA) Kampingo Sibande pointed out that the donation would improve healthy service delivery at the hospital and appealed for more support.

Apart from Mzimba District Hospital, WVM has in recent months donated assorted materials such as tablet and powdered soaps, gloves, face masks and mattresses to various health centres clinics in the district in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.