Malawi: WVM Donates Medical Equipment to Mzimba District Hospital

Mzimba — World Vision Malawi (WVM) donated assorted medical equipment amounting to K23 million to Mzimba District Hospital towards improvement of health service delivery amid the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking, Tuesday after presenting the donation, WVM Director of Operations, Charles Chimombo said this organisation decided to donate the items which included beds and mattresses bearing in mind shortage of medical equipment in public health facilities across the country.

"Ten of the donated mattresses are going towards Covid-19 response and will be placed in the quarantine facility while 35 examination coaches (beds) and their accessories will be placed in medical wards.

"We are sure our donation will greatly improve health service delivery in the district," he said.

Chimombo added that the organisation expects an equal improvement in malaria control especially among children who are most vulnerable to the disease besides Covid-19.

Mzimba District Hospital Medical Officer, Dr Prince Chirwa expressed gratitude to WVM for the donation saying the donation would facilitate timely examination and reduce the ratio of patient to beds.

He said the beds and mattresses would help reduce the risk of Coronavirus spread as it was much easier to observe social/physical distance of patients on beds than on the floor.

"The donation has come at the right time when we have been struggling to procure more beds to ease overcrowding of patients at our hospital.

"Currently, we don't have any case of Covid-19 but if we register any case these beds will be used to accommodate such patients," Chirwa said.

He urged other well-wishers to emulate the gesture set the organization.

"We still need more beds and mattresses to match the growing numbers of patients who get admitted to this hospital. Donation of any kind be it beds, face masks and other PPEs are welcome," Chirwa said.

Traditional Authority (TA) Kampingo Sibande pointed out that the donation would improve healthy service delivery at the hospital and appealed for more support.

Apart from Mzimba District Hospital, WVM has in recent months donated assorted materials such as tablet and powdered soaps, gloves, face masks and mattresses to various health centres clinics in the district in response to Covid-19 pandemic