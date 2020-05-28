Sudan: SC Member Announces the End of the Procedures of Trial of Accused of Obeid Massacre

Member of the Sovereign Council, Aisha Musa Al-Saeed, , announced, Sunday, the end of the procedures for submitting the accused of Obeid Massacre to a fair trial.

This came when the SC Member met, the representatives of Resistance Committees in Obeid, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Acting Governor of North Kordofan.

She explained that the trial will take place in the presence of the families of the martyrs, adding that it was delayed due to the Corona pandemic.

Aisha affirmed the commitment of the transitional government to complete the transitional phases by appointing state governors.