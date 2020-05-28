Sudan: SC Member Inspects Obeid Prison

28 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obeid — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Aisha Musa Saeed accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdulla, currently on a visit to North Kordofan State, inspected, Sunday, the Obeid National Prison and briefed on the situations of the inmates and the problems facing them.

The SC Member pledged to improve the environment in the prison, lauding the prison's administrations for release of inmates through the repeated calls for prevention of gatherings and crowding to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.

