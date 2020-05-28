Kenya: DP Ruto Allies Ask Kenyatta Not to Forget Their Support Since 2002

A section of leaders from Deputy President William Ruto's backyard have waded into the widening rift in Jubilee Party telling President Kenyatta not to forget that he is where he is because of the Kalenjin community's support.

The North Rift leaders were Wednesday categorical that it was the former President Moi who forced the late former nominated MP Mark Too to step down for him to pave the way for a young Uhuru to enter Parliament and subsequently contest the presidency.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo said had Mr Too declined to resign, Mr Kenyatta probably would not have made it politically.

"The Kalenjin community has supported the President since 2002 including when Kanu lost power in 2013 and 2017 elections. It is only fair that the community is treated with decorum in Jubilee," said Mr Sang.

Mr Ruto's allies have continued to be ousted out of key positions in Senate with former majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, majority whip Susan Kihika and Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki already stripped of their seats.

Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju on Tuesday also announced the restructuring of Senate committees which saw the DP's allies kicked out of key positions. The purge is now said to be headed to the National Assembly.

The DP's allies have however read mischief and are categorical that the purge is targeting leaders who have taken certain political stands and it has nothing to do with what Mr Tuju calls instilling discipline in the party.

"As Jubilee leaders from Rift Valley and the entire Kalenjin community, we are very concerned with what's happening in Jubilee. We supported the president overwhelmingly but he seems to have forgotten us," said Mr Kogo.

Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto, however, said the ongoing purge was normal in any democracy and called on the community not to panic.

"Claims that the restructuring is targeting supporters of certain individuals is neither here nor there" the former Bomet governor said by phone.

He said a party leader has a prerogative to restructure Parliament to ensure his agenda is pushed and crucial bills passed.

But Mr Sang said that all happenings in Jubilee at the moment point to attempts to force the DP out of the 2022 race.

"Such schemes will not succeed. We are owners of Jubilee and we are there to stay," said the close DP ally.