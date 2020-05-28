Malawi: Traffic Police Warned Against 'Touching' Licenses

The Malawi Traffic Police officers have been warned against handling documents such as licenses and disks owned by motorists because they risk being affected by the deadly coronavirus.

The traffic cops are notoriously known for confiscating licences and other documents such as Certificate of Fitness (COF) disks from motorists who have flouted procedures or those deemed to have flouted them.

A source at Regional Headquarters in Lilongwe told Nyasa Times in an interview that the directive came from headquarters but most officers are reluctant to follow it.

"We were told to be very careful in handling documents because coronavirus is real. There is a fear that some documents such as licenses may be contaminated and this poses a threat to our lives. However most officers are reluctant to enforce this because they are used to confiscating the licenses," said the source.

Head of Traffic Police Mc Ferson Matowe in a separate interview confirmed that they have indeed issued the directive because the safety of cops is paramount.

"We do not want to risk the lives of our officers hence the directive. The main problem we have is lack of equipment such as gloves and sanitizers," said Matowe.

He pleaded with well wishers to come to the rescue of the traffic Police service with equipment to be used in the fight against Covid-19.

"We have seen many institutions helping other organizations and the same can be done to us. We need the equipment as soon as possible," said Matowe.

