Malawi: Minister Botomani Blasts Hate Speeches - Utm Says Statement Directed At DPP-Udf

28 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Minister of Information Mark Botomani has hit at politicians for attacking personalities in campaign for the fresh presidential election tentatively scheduled for June 23 this year and asked them to deliver an issue based campaign.

Kaliati: Statement targetted at fellow Cabinet ministers Minister of Infomation Mark Botomani: Attacking personalities signifies lack of understanding of issues of national importance

But UTM Party has said the blast is targeted at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members especially campaign director Everton Chimulirenji and running mate Atupele Muluzi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Botomani, who failed short of mentioning names said 'government had noted with concern the direction the presidential election campaign has taken, especially regarding attacks on personalities.

Botomani blasted the politicians for 'lack of understanding of issues of national importance'.

"It is important that politicians that aspire leadership must demonstrate an understanding of state management. Those who do so would have a lot of issues to talk about during campaign. Attacking personalities signifies lack of understanding of issues of national importance," reads part of the statement.

But UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said President Peter Mutharika's running mate and United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has been in the forefront of bad mouthing opposition politicians and using the religious card to misinform the electorate during the campaign.

She also said Chimulirenji, who was 'mistakenly' voted as Vice President in the 2019 nullified election, has also been attacking duly elected State Vice President Saulos Chilima accusing him of 'removing me from the position of Vice President'.

The Constitutional Court ordered Chilima to be reinstated as Vice President after nullifying the 2019 presidential poll.

In his statement, Botomani also asked various organizations to advise politicians on the need of avoiding using hate speeches.

"Government would like to appeal to electoral stakeholders with oversight functions such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) and others to monitor, evaluate and advise politicians against indecent, insulting and offensive speech during the campaign."

"Government would like to assure the general public of peace before, during and after elections. Government agents are working round the clock to maintain peace, law and order," reads the statement signed by Botomani.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.