Malawi: Chitipa United Now Has a Bus

Chitipa United officials and players can now afford a smile as transportation problem will now be a thing of the past.

The club set up what they called a "Buy a coaster task force" whose task was to mobilise funds for the purchase of a 32 seater bus. When the bus was purchased, it was held by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) at Songwe boarder on January 15 this year.

The club lacked K2.5 million to clear the bus since that time until three ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials pledged to assist the club with K2.6 million.

Businessperson Leston Mulli gave the club K1.1 million while Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango gave K1 million and Minister of Tourism, Simon Vuwa Kaunda helped with K500 000.00 to save the situation.

One DPP Member of Parliament from Chitipa, Nick Masewo, accompanied Chitipa United officials on Wednesday to clear the bus at Songwe and the bus is now at Chitipa United offices.

Chairperson for the Task Force, Bright Sibale, confirmed the development and thanked everyone who contributed anything towards the purchase of the 32 seater bus.

"I can confirm that the bus has been cleared. We thank God for this bus. We also thank the honourable people that have assisted us and all the people that contributed towards the purchase of this bus. Some were giving us maize, others beans and we sold all that to realise the money we needed.

"We now don't have any problem with transportation. I should warn super league sides now that it will be easy for us to beat them. Our long term plan is to be champions of the TNM Super league one day but our short term plan is to avoid relegation," remarked the jovial Sibale.

Chitipa United survived relegation last season by finishing on position 13 with 32 points from 30 games.

