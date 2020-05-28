Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Embarks On COVID-19 Fundraising Campaign

Zimbabwe's largest integrated media company Zimpapers has launched a fundraising campaign meant to feed into to the national Covid-19 response effort.

The company whose portfolio comprise of leading national and regional newspapers The Herald, Sunday Mail, Chronicle, Manica Post, Sunday News, Kwayedza, Business Weekly, H-Metro and B-Metro, Zimpapers Television Network and radio stations Star FM, Diamond FM, Capitalk FM and Nyaminyami FM, will be using its wide reach to mobilise donations for the cause.

The campaign, which is running under the theme #TogetherWeStandTogetherWeWin, has been described by the company's leadership as a clarion call for Zimbabweans to come together to help the country to escalate the fight against the pandemic.