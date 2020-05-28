Malawi: Driver Burnt to Ashes in Ntcheu

28 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Ireen Kayira

Ntcheu — One has died while the other has escaped with minor injuries when the unknown South African registration number vehicle they were travelling overturned and caught fire in Ntcheu.

According to Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hastings Chigalu, the accident happened at Phuka village along Ntcheu-Dedza M1 road at around 03:30 hours on Wednesday May 27,2020.

He said the deceased has been identified as Bright Mlewa, 30 and was driving the said unknown registration number vehicle from Ntcheu direction heading to Dedza with one passenger.

"Upon arrival at the accident place, almost just a kilometre before Tsangano Police roadblock the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"As the result the vehicle went to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned once and caught fire in the process," Chigalu said.

He added that due to the impact the driver of the vehicle got trapped in and was unable to escape and therefore completely burnt with the fierce fire.

The passenger, Chisomo Katsekera 26 escaped with minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at Ntcheu district hospital.

The Vehicle and all goods loaded from the Republic of South Africa got burnt to ashes.

Meanwhile the remains of late Mlewa have so far been repatriated to his home village of Traditional Authority (TA) Makwangwala in the district.

