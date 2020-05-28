Malawi: Old Mutual Gives K25bn Life Insurance Cover to Malawi COVID-19 Frontline Health Workers

27 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Old Mutual has given K25 billion worth of free life cover for 25, 000 Covid-19 frontline workers as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rise steadily.

Old Mutual Malawi Limited chief executive officer Edith Jiya: to financially safeguard the healthcare workers

This means Old Mutual Life Assurance company would pay K1 million to a family covid-19 frontline healthcare worker who dies of the disease.

Old Mutual Malawi chief executive officer Edith Jiya says in a statement this is part of her company's social responsibility in the fight against the deadly disease.

She says the six-month cover, starts this month through October.

"It will cover all registered healthcare practitioners under the Medical Council of Malawi and Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi," she says.

Jiya says the priority of the cover is to financially safeguard the healthcare workers as they fight the covid-19.

The Old mutual cover has been described as the biggest social corporate responsibility by a corporate institution in the fight against coronavirus.

