Zimbabwe: MPs Face Censure

27 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Members of Parliament who fail to respect the President, the Chief Justice and heckle other legislators while in the Chamber will now face suspension after Parliament adopted new rules to censure errant lawmakers.

The new rules, adopted in the National Assembly on Tuesday will criminalise all disorderly conduct for legislators, compel all MPs to respect the President, Presiding officers by rising each time they walk in or leave the Chamber.

The development followed the adoption of new Standing Orders by the National Assembly, which contain a cocktail of measures to rein-in errant legislators.

The National Assembly adopted the regulations after Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi moved a motion for their acceptance.

In the past MDC T legislators would sing and make noise during a State of the Nation address by the Head of State and Government. They have also refused to rise whenever the President walk into the Chamber with members of the Judiciary led by the Chief Justice during the opening of Parliament.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.